Tom has developed a foolproof plan for the Raptors to win the NBA Finals. He has a scientific method that he has to go through while watching the games and he says it’s 100% effective. The reason it didn’t work last game is because he tried to get fancy and put some extra sauce on it at halftime.

Jamai Harris Posted June 5, 2019

