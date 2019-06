A listener sent in a gripe that Guy agrees with! People, please keep private things private! Nobody wants to see you and your boo making out or arguing. And please…stop clipping your toenails in public! It’s really not that hard of a concept and Guy really wants people to get this concept!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Guy’s Gripe: Keep Private Things Private was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted June 5, 2019

Also On 105.3 RnB: