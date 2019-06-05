Dis Tew Much: Watching This Infant Have A Convo With His Dad Will Make You Want Babies IMMEDIATELY 

The baby fever starts to get TRILL when you see a kid in their rawest, and rarest form doing adorable ish that kids do. Even if you have a kid already, there’s something about seeing adorable, mini humans being their little innocent selves that makes you want to take them home and keep them for yourself.

One dad recently went viral on Twitter after sharing a video of himself having a full blown convo with his captivating baby boy. Not only does the kid seem thoroughly intrigued by the convo, but the way the dad responds to his son’s baby talk makes this video pure comedy.

Y'all , watch this baby have a full damn convo with his daddy 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gEbtJZ6xuP — Boston George (@_11Remember_) June 5, 2019

The fact that they were watching commercials makes the clip ten times better.

They were watching commercials 😂💀 — ytk.melly 🐍🖤 (@whoisyungmelly) June 5, 2019

Seeing the father/son camaraderie triggered lots of feelings.

This makes me sad cuz bro i never had a fun chat with my dad like that cuz he never took interest in me pic.twitter.com/247LjEHfmi — zypher (@zypher_99) June 5, 2019

But ultimately, it made people fall in love with this kid, and want to have one of their own.

And don’t be surprised if you start seeming memes based off the kid’s ever-changing facial expressions.

When you watchin a movie for the 1st time n yo girl keep asking questions pic.twitter.com/Lk6P6HroUR — Infamous J (@jbeastnewton) June 5, 2019

@Earlypeterchrisjr nailed it with his explanation on why affirming your child early on is muy importante:

“What children need from parents/caregivers.. Early stimulation,positive parenting, talking correct words, face to face communication – improve child brain at the age of 0-3 years brain undergoes amazing development with connection of Millon’s of neurons”

Big facts.

