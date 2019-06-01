Racist Airbnb Host To Black Guests: ‘Which Monkey Is Going To Stay On The Couch?’

UPDATED: 6:46 p.m. EDT — Airbnb has removed a racist host from its website a viral video exposed the woman bias toward the group of Black guests in New York City. A representative for the online platform that facilitates homes being shared sent an email to NewsOne saying that the host was removed from the platform.

The swift action came after the video showed the unidentified Asian woman using the word “monkey” in a derogatory reference to Meshach Cisero and his friends.

This is unacceptable behavior that I had to endure last night. I was kicked out and called racial slurs by my Airbnb host. I am extremely livid. @airbnb needs to fix this! We deserve better! “Which one of the monkeys are going to sleep on the couch?” pic.twitter.com/tJV6Ll4EDh — M. Gatsby (@_MrMAC) June 1, 2019

“The language used in this video is unacceptable and has no place in the Airbnb community,” the statement said. “We have a strict nondiscrimination policy, which we are enforcing to remove the host from our platform. We are supporting Mr. Cisero and his friends in getting them a new place to stay through our Open Doors policy. We’re thankful to them for bringing this to our attention so we could take action.

The Open Doors policy makes sure guests facing discrimination are able to have an alternate place to stay. “[I]f a Guest anywhere in the world feels like they have been discriminated against in violation of our policy – in trying to book a listing, having a booking canceled, or in any other interaction with a host – we will find that Guest a similar place to stay if one is available on Airbnb, or if not, we will find them an alternative accommodation elsewhere,” the policy states in part.

Original story:

Airbnb has had several racist complaints over the years and they have supposedly tried to make changes to stop their hateful hosts, but it looks like not much has changed. A man named Meshach Cisero and his friends were called a monkey by an Airbnb host who happens to be Asian.

RELATED: Can The NAACP Help Airbnb Hosts Become Less Racist?

Cisero explained the incident on Twitter, saying he and his friends were put out of an AirBnB at 2:30 a.m. He accused her of racial profiling them. He said they were called criminals, monkeys and said she “felt threatened.” Watch below:

*WATCH THIS AND SHARE PLEASE* My friends were profiled, called monkeys nd kicked out of a NYC @Airbnb at 2am last night. The video captures the racial epithets, but not the fullness of her bigotry. I’m livid. Help by sharing and tagging @Airbnb POC and Video: @mcisero24 pic.twitter.com/ftuy9odg9x — Brandon Pérez (@Bpereztalks) June 1, 2019

See the unidentified woman below say, “Which monkey is going to stay on the couch?”

Wow @Airbnb! @mcisero24 this is terrible bro and I’m sorry y’all had to experience this in NYC! pic.twitter.com/cpLSnOaZ3s — David J. Lewis (@deelew06) June 1, 2019

Airbnb responded in Cisero’s comments by writing, “We’re so sorry to hear this, Airbnb does not condone discrimination in any way. You can view our Anti-Discriminatory Policy here, http://abnb.do/6010EW8Ys. We’d like to follow up on this, could you please send us a DM providing additional information? Thank you.”

AirBnB has had several racist incidents connected to it since it began in 2008. In April of 2018, police confronted Donisha Prendergast, the granddaughter of Bob Marley, and her two friends while leaving an Airbnb home in California. Neighbors of the Airbnb host who had rented a house to Prendergast and her friends called the cops on them. This is just of one of many.

In 2017, the NAACP partnered with the company to recruit Black hosts, increase workplace diversity and create economic opportunities for communities of color. In addition, AirBnB created a damage control method that involves a policy amendment that prohibits rental hosts from seeing the photos of potential guests until after they have accepted a booking. Essentially, the policy will dissuade against hosts being able to learn the race of guests from their photos when considering bookings. In this way, the rule will encourage colorblind decisions about who will rent homes.

The previous policy allowed rental hosts to ask for guest photos as identification before closing a rental contract or accepting a booking. Hosts were able to view guest photos as a prerequisite to finalizing a booking.

Guests are not required to share photos of themselves as part of the online home-sharing site’s policies. But now, hosts have the option to ask for photos only after they make rental agreements.

“We have listened to our community, and while most guests provide a photo, some guests told us they don’t want to share a picture of themselves when booking,” the San Francisco-based online home-sharing company said in a news release on Monday. “We also recognize that concerns have been raised about the potential for photos to be misused in a way that violates our nondiscrimination policy.”

Sounds like AirBnB still has more work to do.

SEE ALSO:

Watch A Black Man Save His Life While A White Cop Has A Gun In His Face

One Step Forward, 10 Steps Back: San Francisco’s First Black Woman Mayor Unseated By Rich White Man

Meek Mill Accuses Las Vegas Hotel Of ‘Going To Extreme Racist Levels’ And Threatens to Sue

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody 26 photos Launch gallery 31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody 1. Kathryn Johnston, 92 Source:Getty 1 of 26 2. Tarika Wilson, 26 Source:Getty 2 of 26 3. Shereese Francis, 30 Source:Getty 3 of 26 4. Shantel Davis, 23 Source:Getty 4 of 26 5. Alesia Thomas, 35 Source:Getty 5 of 26 6. Malissa Williams, 30 Source:Getty 6 of 26 7. Darnesha Harris, 17 Source:Getty 7 of 26 8. Shelly Frey, 27 Source:Getty 8 of 26 9. Miriam Carey, 34 Source:Getty 9 of 26 10. Yvette Smith, 47 Source:Getty 10 of 26 11. Michelle Cusseaux, 50 Source:Getty 11 of 26 12. Aura Rosser, 40 Source:Getty 12 of 26 13. Tanisha Anderson, 37 Source:Getty 13 of 26 14. Eleanor Bumpurs, 66 Source:Getty 14 of 26 15. Natasha McKenna, 37 Source:Getty 15 of 26 16. Janisha Fonville, 20 Source:Getty 16 of 26 17. Meagan Hockaday, 26 Source:Getty 17 of 26 18. Alexia Christian, 25 Source:Getty 18 of 26 19. Sandra Bland, 28 Source:Getty 19 of 26 20. Gynnya McMillen, 16 Source:Getty 20 of 26 21. Symone Marshall, 22 Source:Getty 21 of 26 22. Korryn Gaines, 23 Source:Getty 22 of 26 23. Deborah Danner, 66 Source:Getty 23 of 26 24. Alteria Woods, 21 Source:Getty 24 of 26 25. Charleena Lyles, 30 Source:Getty 25 of 26 26. Cariann Denise Hithon, 22 Source:Getty 26 of 26 Skip ad Continue reading 31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody 31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

Racist Airbnb Host To Black Guests: ‘Which Monkey Is Going To Stay On The Couch?’ was originally published on newsone.com