Beyonce’s MUA Sir John Teams Up With Luminess Cosmetics For A Limited Edition ‘Lion King’ Inspired Line

Beyonce’s makeup artist Sir John teamed up with Luminess Cosmetics to bring us a makeup line that will channel your inner lioness. The limited-edition collection, inspired by Disney’s The Lion King, will bring out your inner Beyonce a.k.a Nala with its variety of highly pigmented eye shadows, lipsticks, highlighters and more.
Limited Edition Collection will debut on June 15th, ulta.com and disney.com on June 16th, and ULTA stores on July 1st.
Price points for the collection range from $24 to $42. The liquid and matte lipsticks will cost you around $24 (the same price as the glosses). Palettes are $42 and highlighters are $40. The collection also boasts tinted lip gloss.
You can own the entire collectors item for $250.
Disney recently released a sneak peek from the highly anticipated classic, which hits theaters July 19th. Check out this clip featuring Beyonce’s voice.
1. TINA KNOWLES-LAWSONSource:Getty 1 of 20
2. TINA KNOWLES-LAWSONSource:Getty 2 of 20
3. MICHELLE WILLIAMSSource:Getty 3 of 20
4. MICHELLE WILLIAMSSource:Getty 4 of 20
5. KELLY ROWLANDSource:Getty 5 of 20
6. KELLY ROWLANDSource:Getty 6 of 20
7. TIFFANY HADDISHSource:Getty 7 of 20
8. TIFFANY HADDISHSource:Getty 8 of 20
9. CHLOE x HALLESource:Getty 9 of 20
10. CHLOE x HALLESource:Getty 10 of 20
11. MARJORIE HARVEY AND STEVE HARVEYSource:Getty 11 of 20
12. MARJORIE HARVEY AND STEVE HARVEYSource:Getty 12 of 20
13. WACO Theater Center's 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. WACO Theater Center's 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 14 of 20
15. LENA WAITHESource:Getty 15 of 20
16. LENA WAITHESource:Getty 16 of 20
17. MARSAI MARTINSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. MARSAI MARTINSource:Getty 18 of 20
19. BEYONCÉ19 of 20
20. BLUE IVY20 of 20
