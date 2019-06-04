“I Hope She Keeps That Same Energy” The Reason Why Gabrielle Union Likes That Kaavia Is A Shady Baby

Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade went through some trials and tribulations in order to bring their daughter Kaavia James into the world. So as you might assume, the two are eager to document all of the moments they spend with her. Most parents are like this, particularly first-timers. But Miss Kaavia is not always here for the flash and fanfare. And already as an infant, she’s not afraid to let you know when she’s skeptical or doesn’t approve of something.

It’s the reason why Union dubbed her daughter #ShadyBaby. And while some might have had questions and even concerns about the moniker, in an interview with PEOPLE, Union explained why she hopes Kaavia doesn’t change.

Check out her comments about Kaavia’s expressions in the transcript and video below.

“She’s really her own person. She’s not here for our shenanigans. And if she doesn’t feel like being documented, which is most of the time, she gives you a look like ‘I don’t think you’ve talked to my agent. And I’m not doing this for free.’ I love that she’s shady baby. Shady baby is just somebody who is not going to dance for you when you say now. She’s got her own mind at four and a half months. I hope she keeps that same energy where when she feels like smiling, she smiles and when she doesn’t she doesn’t and either you catch the mood or you don’t and she’s going to stay true to herself. So that’s the dream. But it’s dope to me, when she smiles I know I’ve earned it. When she gives me shady baby, I’ve also probably earned that as well. I probably have my camera out. She’ll be smiling and I’ll pull the camera out and she’ll be like, ‘Ma’am, we’re not doing this.’”

Check out Union’s comments about baby Kaavia in the video below.

.@itsgabrielleu wants her daughter, Kaavia James, to stay true to herself. 💖 The star also reveals just how much she adores her daughter’s hilarious “shady baby” persona. pic.twitter.com/I9gsrUJ8Fv — People (@people) June 4, 2019

