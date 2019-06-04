Black Moms Matter: Dating Someone With Bad Kids



Sherri dated a man who had bad kids. Those kids were so bad it made her say “now I see what happens when humans and demons mate.” She said the father should have spanked outside of the bedroom as much as he did in the bedroom. The worst possible thing the kids can say is “you’re not my mom,” which in most cases is a good thing.

Posted June 4, 2019

