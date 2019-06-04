Happy Birthday Al B!!!

Sending a Happy Birthday shout to dope songwriter, producer, & artist….the brotha Al B. Sure! “In Effect Mode” pound for pound is one of the best R&B albums from the New Jack Era….period. From start to finish, Al & Kyle West did their thing. He saw success with his other projects as well, but it was when he started dealing with other groups (ie. Jodeci, Al Green, LaDae) that we saw his versatility. Today Al has slipped into the radio game & is killin’ it with his version of the “Quiet Storm”, & he’s still doin’ it with the performances. Enjoy your day Al!

Also On 105.3 RnB: