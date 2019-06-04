CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Happy Birthday Al B!!!

31 reads
Leave a comment

Voices With Al B Sure!

Sending a Happy Birthday shout to dope songwriter, producer, & artist….the brotha Al B. Sure! “In Effect Mode” pound for pound is one of the best R&B albums from the New Jack Era….period. From start to finish, Al & Kyle West did their thing. He saw success with his other projects as well, but it was when he started dealing with other groups (ie. Jodeci, Al Green, LaDae) that we saw his versatility. Today Al has slipped into the radio game & is killin’ it with his version of the “Quiet Storm”, & he’s still doin’ it with the performances. Enjoy your day Al!

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
*Sigh* ‘The Last Black Man In San Francisco’…
 7 days ago
06.17.19
Pride: 6 Scenes From ‘Pose’ That Prove Love…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.19
Bout That Life: 5 Tom Cruise Scenes Justin…
 2 weeks ago
06.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close