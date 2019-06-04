Happy Birthday El!!!

Sending a big Happy Birthday shout to a seriously talented artist (in a group or solo), the brotha El DeBarge! He broke onto the scene with his siblings as the group DeBarge, & they did their thing. Dropped some classic albums (“All This Love”, “In A Special Way”, etc) & some dope hits. El had some down time, then resurfaced a few years ago with some new heat (“Lay With You” featuring Faith Evans is a BANGER)! Today he’s doing what he does best, performing for fans all over. Enjoy your day El!

