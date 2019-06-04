CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Happy Birthday El!!!

42 reads
Leave a comment

El Debarge

Sending a big Happy Birthday shout to a seriously talented artist (in a group or solo), the brotha El DeBarge! He broke onto the scene with his siblings as the group DeBarge, & they did their thing. Dropped some classic albums (“All This Love”, “In A Special Way”, etc) & some dope hits. El had some down time, then resurfaced a few years ago with some new heat (“Lay With You” featuring Faith Evans is a BANGER)! Today he’s doing what he does best, performing for fans all over. Enjoy your day El!

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
*Sigh* ‘The Last Black Man In San Francisco’…
 7 days ago
06.17.19
Pride: 6 Scenes From ‘Pose’ That Prove Love…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.19
Bout That Life: 5 Tom Cruise Scenes Justin…
 2 weeks ago
06.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close