Venzella Joy On How She Ended Up Performing With Beyonce

If you saw Beyonce’s Coachella performance or the documentary Homecoming you’ve definitely seen Venzella Joy. She’s the captivating and talented drummer that opened the performance. She became interested in playing drums at a young age and attributes it to her being a “pew baby.” The church she went to was very “charismatic,” and the music was always lively.

She began playing the drums at the age of 10 and would, “practice all hours of the day.” Initially she would practice in the basement but when she felt like she sounded good she moved up to her bedroom.

In 2009 she and a friend auditioned for Diddy’s band, and though they didn’t make it they kept working and networking. Three years after that her friend ended up being hired as Beyonce’s music director. When he needed a drummer for the Coachella show he reached out to her and she obviously landed the gig.

She’s currently working on her own music and has been getting opportunities to perform it.

Jamai Harris Posted June 4, 2019

