Huggy Lowdown “De Worst and Be Best” are over in London and they weren’t received warmly. The protests are in full gear and even the Trump baby balloon has made an appearance. They’re projecting SS John McCain hats on the sides of the buildings just to get under Trump’s skin.

Huggy Lowdown: London Doesn’t Like Trump was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted June 4, 2019

