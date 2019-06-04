Seriously Ignorant News: ‘Don’t Be Greedy’

A Michigan man caught on surveillance camera seen loading up a cart full of stuff like electronics and then loading them into his car…without paying. He drove off and wasn’t caught but….then he came back got more stuff. Once again he got away with it…then he came back and loaded his car up for a third time. That time he was caught. Damon says the moral of the story is, “don’t be greedy.”

Posted June 4, 2019

