Happy Birthday Lyfe!!!

Gotta shout out my man Lyfe Jennings on his Birthday! This brotha is one of the most original & ‘raw’ artist you’ll ever meet. When I first heard “Stick Up Kid”, I laughed sooooooo hard, & felt him at the same time!! He actually took his struggle, & put it over a slow, raw soul beat…..& killed it. Then “Must Be Nice” dropped & that was it…..I was a fan. He’s still doing his thing now, killing shows around the globe, & I heard a new project is  in the works! Enjoy your day brotha Jennings!

