Jay-Z Is the First Hip Hop Billionaire!

Congrats to the brotha Shawn Carter, better known as Jay-Z! According to Forbes magazine ‘Jigga’ is the first hip-hop artist to reach Billionaire status!! That’s right……a Billionaire!! This their cover story, & the article references the meeting between him & Warren Buffet in which he was very impressed with Brooklyn bred emcee. Forbes tallies up Jay’s empire consisting of Rocawear (which sold for $204 million over a decade ago), D’Usse’ cognac which is a joint venture between him & Bacardi, Tidal music streaming service, & Roc Nation (his music & sports company). All together his companies “conservatively total $1 Billion”….do your thing Jay!!!

