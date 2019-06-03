Top Of The Morning: Detroit Gave Tom The Best Retirement Party

The One More Time Experience hit Detroit over the weekend and Tom says they gave him the best retirement party ever! The show was held at the newly named Aretha Franklin Amphitheater, and Tom credits the Queen for the good weather they had at show time. KEM and Robin Thicke had the crowd going and then the after party was the cherry on top of it all. Next weekend Tom will be in Indy and Cleveland.

Posted June 3, 2019

