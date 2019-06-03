Morning Minute: A Win For ‘Big Guys’ Everywhere

TJMS
| 06.03.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss


If you’re a boxing fan then you were most likely surprised over the weekend. Anthony Joshua was up against Andy Ruiz and everyone expected Joshua to win. But that’s not what went down. Ruiz won and became the first fighter of Mexican descent to win a heavyweight championship. Chris Paul says he also represents a “big guys” everywhere!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Morning Minute: A Win For ‘Big Guys’ Everywhere was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
*Sigh* ‘The Last Black Man In San Francisco’…
 7 days ago
06.17.19
Pride: 6 Scenes From ‘Pose’ That Prove Love…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.19
Bout That Life: 5 Tom Cruise Scenes Justin…
 2 weeks ago
06.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close