Morning Minute: A Win For ‘Big Guys’ Everywhere



If you’re a boxing fan then you were most likely surprised over the weekend. Anthony Joshua was up against Andy Ruiz and everyone expected Joshua to win. But that’s not what went down. Ruiz won and became the first fighter of Mexican descent to win a heavyweight championship. Chris Paul says he also represents a “big guys” everywhere!

Jamai Harris Posted June 3, 2019

