Huggy Lowdown: Donald Trump Is On His ‘Embarrass America Again Tour’

| 06.03.19
Donald Trump is still on his “Embarrass America Again Tour,” Huggy says. Now he’s in London and Huggy wants to know who keeps letting him go on field trips. He’s especially upset because London’s governor, Sadiq Khan said rolling out the red carpet for Trump’s arrival would be wrong and then called him a “global threat.” Trump responded to that by calling him a “stone cold loser.”

