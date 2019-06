This weeks word is cernuous, it was one of the words that was used in the National Spelling Bee. The word is used to describe a plant that is inclining, nodding or drooping. The cause of a cernuous plant is often when it has a head that is too big and heavy for the stem to support.

Jamai Harris Posted June 3, 2019

