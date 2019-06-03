Guy’s Gripe: Short People Calling Him Short

TJMS
| 06.03.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss


A listener sent in a gripe about how she hates being called short by other short people. Guy couldn’t agree more! He knows he’s not the tallest person in the room, but if you’re not tall…why are you harassing him about his height? For example, when Kirk Franklin calls him short….Guy is pretty sure he’s actually taller than Kirk.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Guy’s Gripe: Short People Calling Him Short was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
*Sigh* ‘The Last Black Man In San Francisco’…
 7 days ago
06.17.19
Pride: 6 Scenes From ‘Pose’ That Prove Love…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.19
Bout That Life: 5 Tom Cruise Scenes Justin…
 2 weeks ago
06.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close