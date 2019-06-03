Guy’s Gripe: Short People Calling Him Short



A listener sent in a gripe about how she hates being called short by other short people. Guy couldn’t agree more! He knows he’s not the tallest person in the room, but if you’re not tall…why are you harassing him about his height? For example, when Kirk Franklin calls him short….Guy is pretty sure he’s actually taller than Kirk.

Jamai Harris Posted June 3, 2019

