Roland Martin Remembers The ‘Queen Of Creole Cuisine,’ Leah Chase

Anyone who has been to New Orleans knows that there’s one place you have to stop at, Dooky Chase’s. It’s one of the best restaurants in the city, which is no surprise because Leah Chase was known as the “Queen of Creole Cuisine.”

Chase passed away over the weekend at the age of 96. Chase’s love for cooking and bringing people together through food is why she could always be found in the kitchen, her walker and age didn’t stop her from doing what she loved.

After her passing, people began sharing stories and memories of her, Roland Martin fondly remembers interviewing her, in her favorite place,the kitchen, in 2017.

Hear the interview in the audio above.

Jamai Harris Posted June 3, 2019

