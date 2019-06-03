Russell Simmons: Misconduct Allegations Are Untrue

Russell Simmons is shooting down assault allegations. The Hollywood Reporter says Simmons said in a sworn declaration earlier this month that he has never had non-consensual sex. The declaration was made under penalty of perjury in a ten-million-dollar rape lawsuit filed by an anonymous woman last year. Multiple other women have also lodged allegations of rape and sexual harassment against Simmons. The Def Jam Recordings co-founder will be addressing the allegations in court in August.

JC Posted June 3, 2019

