Weekend Box Office Results- June 2, 2019

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” is in the number one spot in it’s opening weekend.

TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 N Godzilla: King of the Monsters WB $49,025,000 4,108 $11,934 $49,025,000 $170 1
2 1 Aladdin (2019) BV $42,335,000 -53.7% 4,476 $9,458 $185,032,174 $183 2
3 N Rocketman Par. $25,000,000 3,610 $6,925 $25,000,000 $40 1
4 N Ma (2019) Uni. $18,260,000 2,808 $6,503 $18,260,000 $5 1
5 2 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum LG/S $11,100,000 -54.9% 3,604 -246 $3,080 $125,752,812 3
6 3 Avengers: Endgame BV $7,813,000 -54.6% 3,105 -705 $2,516 $815,501,784 $356 6
7 4 Pokemon Detective Pikachu WB $6,665,000 -50.3% 3,147 -677 $2,118 $130,601,211 $150 4
8 6 Booksmart UAR $3,328,648 -52.0% 2,518 +13 $1,322 $14,366,831 2
9 5 Brightburn SGem $2,315,000 -70.5% 2,607 $888 $14,212,552 $6 2
10 8 The Hustle UAR $1,300,000 -63.7% 1,407 -970 $924 $33,195,602 4

Weekend Box Office Results- June 2, 2019 was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

