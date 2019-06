I’m definitely going to see this one! Octavia Spencer stars in a ‘horror’ type film entitled “Ma”, & I’m telling you now, go watch the trailer……I promise you’ll feel just like me!! Hahahaha!!! This role is definitely not her norm, which is why it should be really good to see her in another space. I know she did a good job, as she is one of the best actresses doing it!

Also On 105.3 RnB: