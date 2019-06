The hit FX urban drama “Snowfall” has officially received a release date for Season Three! The first episode will air on Wednesday July 10, 2019. The story of Franklin & his crew trying to navigate through the crack cocaine era of the eighties continues, & I can’t wait (as this is one of my favorite shows)! Thanks to John Singleton for bringing us such a DOPE presentation…..Rest In Peace brotha.

