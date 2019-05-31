Tom predicted that the Toronto Raptors would win the NBA finals in five games. He has a “process” that he must do while he watches the game to 100% guarantee a win. He won’t share what his process is but it worked for game one. He believes they’ll be 3-0 going into game four, but they won’t win because Tom will be on stage with the One More Time Experience concert. They’ll win it all in game five.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Top Of The Morning: Tom’s Theory Looks Like It’s Working was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted May 31, 2019

Also On 105.3 RnB: