Recently Damon was asked if he thinks his generation is better at raising kids than their parents. His answer is that they were raised in a better time but they’re better parents. Back in the day the world was better, but the parents weren’t all that. Think about it, the cars had no seat-belts, your parents drank and smoked, you could have been gone all day but as long as you got home by dark you were fine. Not to mention they had you lighting cigarettes for them by the time you were 4.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

That’s What I Think: We Were Raised In A Better Time, But We’re Better Parents was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted May 31, 2019

Also On 105.3 RnB: