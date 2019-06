Ben and Jerry’s has announced that they’re working on a new type of ice cream. They’re working on launching CBD infused ice cream. Now, CBD is basically the same thing as weed, it’ll relax people and give them the munchies. It’s ice cream that’ll make you crave more ice cream…it’s genius!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Morning Minute: Weed Infused Ice Cream was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted May 31, 2019

Also On 105.3 RnB: