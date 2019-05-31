JJ Williamson And D Ellis Are Bringing The Cougars Out

Fellas, if you’re looking for a cougar comedians JJ Williamson and D Ellis have the perfect place for you to meet one. If you go to one of their shows this weekend at the Arlington Improv in Dallas they can guarantee you you’ll meet a “cougar plus,” as Ellis calls them. Their show is so funny and so in demand that you have to get your tickets early! Right now there are people in line for the show two days from now. Trust them fellas, the cougars there aren’t regular cougars, these are the “white diamond wearing” type with their “panties over their navels,” don’t miss out.

