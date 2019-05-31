The youth are once again taking over the wins for this week, while the Ls always seem to come from the usual suspects. Check out this week’s winner below, then hit the flip for the biggest loser of the week.

Winner

Sydney Wilson

This incredible Atlanta teenager just became the youngest student ever admitted to Spelman at 14 years old!! We’ll introduce you to the brilliant Sydney Wilson on @wsbtv at 5! https://t.co/dwdUgK0ckG pic.twitter.com/fGXaTqrTMw — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) May 23, 2019

It’s never a bad time to celebrate #BlackExcellece and #BlackGirlMagic and this week, Sydney Wilson is the epitome of both.

At 14 years old, Wilson will become the youngest person to attend Spelman College, according to Hello Beautiful.

I think my face articulates how it felt to interview this local 14 y/o girl who just got into @SpelmanCollege Sydney Wilson is from Dekalb, she started taking high school classes when she was 10 & you don’t want to miss my exclusive story on her on Ch2 today pic.twitter.com/ll1O6qSvNk — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) May 23, 2019

Wilson said she knew she wanted to go to Spelman since she was in second grade.

“I just stayed on my path,” Wilson explained to WSB-TV. “I didn’t really feel like I needed to be popular … because, I mean, I like myself.”

She also told the Atlanta Journal Constitution:

“I am so excited to be in the sisterhood. So many women have reached out to me and have been very nice and supportive, and I am so excited to see what my life will be at Spelman.”

Sydney aims to major in biology because she wants to use animal science to create cures for human illnesses.

For more of the bright winner’s story, check out the clip below!

Gay Bar Bans Rap Music & A Teen Genius Makes History: This Week’s Winners & Losers was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Royce Dunmore Posted May 31, 2019

Also On 105.3 RnB: