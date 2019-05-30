Last week Melissa McCarthy filled in on the Ellen show to takeover the hosting duties. McCarthy talked about how much she loved pop sensation Billie Eilish and wished the could collaborate. With the help of technology she made a music video where she got to perform alongside Billie. Earlier today McCarthy was on the Ellen Show again as a guest. During the interview Billie popped out of nowhere scaring the poop emoji McCarthy.

WATCH: Billie Eilish Scare The Crap Out Of Melissa McCarthy was originally published on radionowindy.com

Eliott King Posted May 30, 2019

Also On 105.3 RnB: