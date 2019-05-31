CLOSE
Sylvester Stallone Drops Trailer For “Rambo Five!”

Rambo: The Last Blood poster

Wow! I can’t believe it! Sylvester Stallone dropped a new trailer today for the final installment of his Rambo series “Rambo V: The Last Blood!” Since the success of “Creed”, I’m sure he thought that reprising his role as John Rambo could come off pretty good, & I’m sure it will. I’m sure Lions Gate is even happier, as Stallones films with them have all done really well. The trailer looks good (you can see it on Youtube) so I’m definitely gonna check it out, & see how this thing ends. Cudos to you Stallone!

