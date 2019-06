Oh yes!! It’s on tonight for real!! It’s the “2019 NBA Finals” as the Toronto Raptors take on the defending Champs the Golden State Warriors! Everybody is putting their predictions in, but I can tell you this for sure…..it won’t be a sweep or a blow out. Both teams possess tools that can help them win this series so we shall see shortly who came to play!

