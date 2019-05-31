Happy Birthday Cee Lo!!!

Shouts to one fourth of the Goodie Mob clan, a strong vocalist & a hell of an emcee…..Cee Lo Green! Since his debut track “Get Up, Get Out” which was on Outkast’s first album, I knew this cat was special. His voice, his flow, & his content was all on point! When the Goodie Mob album dropped, my feelings were confirmed…..the brotha was DOPE. After years of rockin’ with ‘The Mob’ he went solo & showed a whole other side that many did not know (but I did), the brotha could sing! His collab with Danger Mouse put him in another stratosphere as an artist. Enjoy your day Brotha Green!

