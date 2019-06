As parents, you tend to notice that when your kids hit their teenage years they change. Sherri had a mom tell her that when a child turns 13 aliens invade their bodies and they’ll return your child to you fully functioning at 21-years-old. So, Sherri thinks of it as the 7 year famine in the bible.

Jamai Harris Posted May 30, 2019

