Top Of The Morning: Sherri’s Willpower Was Tested At Her Party

Kym and Sherri threw a huge Memorial Day party, and as the hosts, they had responsibilities. Somehow Sherri, who has been off of sugar for 7,000 days, was in charge of the dessert table. Instead of a taste test, she did a “smell test” to make sure everything was good. She stayed strong and didn’t have any, but still…that seems like a cruel joke.
