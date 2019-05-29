Steveie Wonder is Apart of The Jackson Family Tree

Janet Jackson recently revealed that Stevie Wonder is her third cousin.

Janet said during the interview,

“People don’t know this one, Stevie is actually our cousin on my mother’s side. We don’t talk about this…but yeah he is.”

Janet mentioned that she did tell people at the 2011 NAACP Image Awards when she thanked her cousin Stevie but nobody knew which Stevie she was referring to.

Looks like the Jackson’s family tree is full of talented people.

