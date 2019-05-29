Wu-Tang Clans Documentary “Of Mics & Men” Is DOPE!

Last week I had a chance to sit down & check out the new documentary on one of hip hops most influential groups of all time, the Wu-Tang Clan! The film is executive produced by ‘The Wu’ themselves & delves depply into the essence of the entire movement. From getting signed to Loud Records to where the are now, the documentary does a great job of covering so much of their story. Check it out if you get a chance, even if you’re not a hip hop fan you’ll still enjoy it for sure!

