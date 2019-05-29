

Lamar Odom opened up about a lot in his new memoir! He talks about his family, addiction issues and relationships. One relationship he revealed shocked us all….he dated Taraji P. Henson shortly before marrying Khloe Kardashian. He says his connection with Henson was the strongest bond he’d ever felt with a Black woman.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Morning Minute: Lamar Odom And Taraji Were An Item! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted May 29, 2019

Also On 105.3 RnB: