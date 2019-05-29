Morning Minute: Lamar Odom And Taraji Were An Item!

| 05.29.19
Lamar Odom opened up about a lot in his new memoir! He talks about his family, addiction issues and relationships. One relationship he revealed shocked us all….he dated Taraji P. Henson shortly before marrying Khloe Kardashian. He says his connection with Henson was the strongest bond he’d ever felt with a Black woman.

