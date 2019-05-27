

A listener sent in her Gripe about handy men who do a terrible job. Guy says it’s a shame that single women can’t call their male friends to help them do things around the house. They probably feel like they can’t because a lot of men always want something in return. Life would be better for everyone if men would just do a favor for a friend.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Guy’s Gripe: Men Please Just Be Nice To Women! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted May 27, 2019

Also On 105.3 RnB: