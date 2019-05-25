With Memorial Day comes the beginning of summer and for folks who aren’t fans of the cold, your hibernation period is OVAH. Time to bring out the swimsuits, the cookout gear and of course, that summertime drank. Pair this with the right playlist and the turn up is real.

Music videos inspired by the summer always get you in the mood for barbeques and beach ish — and what better way to celebrate than by honoring some classic summertime visuals. Are your functions as hype as Jay-Z‘s yacht in “Big Pimpin’?” How about as smooth as Snoop Dogg and Pharrell in the “Beautiful” getaway?

Swipe through for the various shmoods that’ll have your summer lit af just like the music videos!

Party Heavy & Set Ready: 11 Summer Music Videos That Were Lit AF was originally published on globalgrind.com

Royce Dunmore Posted May 25, 2019

