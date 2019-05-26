CLOSE
Weekend Box Office Results- May 26, 2019

“Aladdin” takes the top spot this weekend in the box office.

TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 N Aladdin (2019) BV $86,100,000 4,476 $19,236 $86,100,000 $183 1
2 1 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum LG/S $24,350,000 -57.1% 3,850 $6,325 $100,988,941 2
3 2 Avengers: Endgame BV $16,841,000 -43.8% 3,810 -410 $4,420 $798,172,736 $356 5
4 3 Pokemon Detective Pikachu WB $13,300,000 -47.0% 3,824 -424 $3,478 $116,122,622 $150 3
5 N Brightburn SGem $7,535,000 2,607 $2,890 $7,535,000 $6 1
6 N Booksmart UAR $6,512,154 2,505 $2,600 $6,512,154 1
7 4 A Dog’s Journey Uni. $4,090,000 -49.1% 3,279 +12 $1,247 $14,920,535 2
8 5 The Hustle UAR $3,812,554 -37.9% 2,377 -700 $1,604 $29,837,523 3
9 6 The Intruder (2019) SGem $2,265,000 -43.6% 1,612 -619 $1,405 $31,930,541 $8 4
10 7 Long Shot LG/S $1,565,000 -53.2% 1,354 -756 $1,156 $28,693,097 4

Weekend Box Office Results- May 26, 2019 was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

