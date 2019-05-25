Happy Birthday Octavia!!!

Gotta send a Happy Birthday shout to one of the busiest actresses in Hollywood…..Octavia Spencer! She has been doing her thing for a while, starring in the 1996 drama “A Time To Kill”. Her breakout came in 2011 when she starred in “The Help”. She won an Academy Award for her performance, as well as a Golden Globe, & a BAFTA. She has also gotten into film production, as she was one of the producers for the Oscar winning film “Green Book”. Her newest film “Ma” drops next week & is her first ‘horror’ type film. Enjoy your day lady!

Also On 105.3 RnB: