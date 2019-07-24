105.3 RNB’s Cash Call Contest

5.49K reads Leave a comment
105.3 RNB is giving away $10,000!!! Win your share by logging on to 1053RNB.com and register your name to be on our RNB Cash Call. Listen weekdays….5 times a day…for us to call your name….And when we do, you have 10 minutes and 5 seconds to call us back. If you do…you’ll win $105 cash! But check it out…if no one calls back in time, we’ll roll over that cash to the next person for a chance to win $210 in cash! The money can roll over up to $525 a day. So listen for your name to win with The RNB Cash Call! On the station saying your name, playin the best throwbacks and today’s RNB….We are 105.3!
CLICK HERE FOR CONTEST RULES
