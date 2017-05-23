CLOSE
Barack Obama’s White House Photographer Just Posted The Shadiest Photo

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-SWEARING IN

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

The shade. THE SHADE!!!

Remember when we showed you the video of Melania Trump swatting away her hubby’s hand in Israel yesterday when he attempted to hold hers?

Read More: Trump Tries To Hold Melania’s Hand…She’s Not Having It

Well, Barack Obama’s official White House photographer just posted this photo on his Instagram page. Check out his caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

Holding hands.

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

 

Barack Obama’s White House Photographer Just Posted The Shadiest Photo was originally published on foxync.com

Barack Obama , Pete Souza , white house

Photos
