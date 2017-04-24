Barack Obama Announces First Public Event Since Leaving The White House

Former President Barack Obama is stepping back into the spotlight. Today, he’ll speak at the University of Chicago.

Obama will hold a conversation on civic engagement with young leaders. Hundreds of people are expected to attend. Obama formerly taught constitutional law at the University. It was also announced that President Obama will speak at the Richmond Forum on November 18.

