Breaking News "Deliverance" EP Will NOT Be Released On Friday, Anniversary Of Prince's Death

Source: BERTRAND GUAY / Getty

Prince‘s estate stopping the planned release of a new album, thanks to a court ruling in its favor.

A federal judge granted the estate’s request Wednesday for a restraining order – “Deliverance” EP will NOT be released on Friday, the first anniversary of Prince’s death.

George Ian Boxill, the producer who put together “Deliverance” has no right to distribute the music to the public. The judge referenced a confidentiality agreement purportedly signed by Boxill when recording with Prince in 2006.

Boxill was ordered to turn over all recordings to the estate.

Source TMZ 

Breaking News “Deliverance” EP Will NOT Be Released On Friday, Anniversary Of Prince’s Death was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

