Breaking News “Deliverance” EP Will NOT Be Released On Friday, Anniversary Of Prince’s Death

Prince‘s estate stopping the planned release of a new album, thanks to a court ruling in its favor.

Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!

A federal judge granted the estate’s request Wednesday for a restraining order – “Deliverance” EP will NOT be released on Friday, the first anniversary of Prince’s death.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

George Ian Boxill, the producer who put together “Deliverance” has no right to distribute the music to the public. The judge referenced a confidentiality agreement purportedly signed by Boxill when recording with Prince in 2006.

Boxill was ordered to turn over all recordings to the estate.

Source TMZ

RELATED: How Big Of A Prince Fan Are You?

BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated To Prince On First Anniversary Of His Death

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @oldschool1053

19 Surprising Facts About Prince 19 photos Launch gallery 19 Surprising Facts About Prince 1. Prince wrote his first song at age 7. He titled it “Funk Machine.” Source: 1 of 19 2. Prince once sued Adobe Photoshop to prevent fans from altering his photos. Unfortunately, he lost. Source: 2 of 19 3. Prince’s favorite meal was spaghetti and orange juice. Source: 3 of 19 4. The “Purple Rain” soundtrack spent 24 weeks at number one on Billboard. Source: 4 of 19 5. Michael Jackson’s “Bad” was supposed to be a duet with Prince. Source: 5 of 19 6. Prince was a devout Jehovah’s Witness. Source: 6 of 19 7. In 1980, when John Lennon was murdered, Prince was only a few blocks away. Source: 7 of 19 8. Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks was supposed to write “Purple Rain,” but couldn’t handle the pressure. Source: 8 of 19 9. Family and friends called Prince “Skipper” as a kid. Source: 9 of 19 10. In 1984, Prince not only had the number one movie in the country, but also the number one single & album. Source: 10 of 19 11. Despite his small stature, Prince was a remarkable basketball player. Source: 11 of 19 12. Prince formed his first band when he was 13 years old. Source: 12 of 19 13. In 2012, Prince dissed Maroon 5 for covering “Kiss.” Source: 13 of 19 14. In 2013, Prince performed at “Star Wars” director George Lucas’ wedding. Source: 14 of 19 15. The movie “Purple Rain” cost $7 million to make and grossed over $69 million. Source: 15 of 19 16. Prince scrapped his 1987 album “The Black Album” just days before its release. Source: 16 of 19 17. Prince penned The Bangles’ “Manic Monday” and Chaka Khan’s “I Feel For U.” Source: 17 of 19 18. Prince’s dad once had a band called Prince Rogers Jazz Trio. Source: 18 of 19 19. Prince sent Janelle Monae a singing telegram asking for a copy of her “The Electric Lady” album. Source: 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading 19 Surprising Facts About Prince 19 Surprising Facts About Prince

Breaking News “Deliverance” EP Will NOT Be Released On Friday, Anniversary Of Prince’s Death was originally published on tlcnaptown.com