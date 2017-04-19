Serena Williams Is Pregnant!!!

Looks like Serena Williams will be taking a break from sports to tend to her new family life.

Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!

The soon-to-be married, mommy-to-be Tennis star announced her pregnancy on Snapchat where she was pictured in a hot yellow bikini with a baby bump captioned, “20 weeks.”

This is exciting news for Serena who’s set to marry her Reddit co-founder boo, Alexis Ohanian. The two announced their engagement last December.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome,” she wrote on Instagram. “To escort me to my very own ‘charming’ back to where our stars first collided/ And now it was full circle/ At the same table we first met by chance/ This time he made it not by chance/ But by choice/ Down on one knee/ He said 4 words/ And/I said yes.”

It was just a week ago when she posted her bestie Kelly Rowland’s new book about motherhood. Who knew she had a little one baking in the oven!

Congrats to the lovely couple! Take a look at more photos below:

RELATED: Serena Williams’ Engagement Ring Is Unbelievable

strong>The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @oldschool1053