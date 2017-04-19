PRINCE NEW MUSIC DROPS Ahead Of Anniversary!

0 reads Leave a comment
Six brand new songs are about to drop on iTunes.
A Prince EP titled, “Deliverance” just popped up on iTunes listings. It features 6 tracks, including the title song – which you can already preview.
You can pre-order the EP for a mere $3.99 but, other than the title track, the songs won’t be available until April 21 – the 1 year anniversary of Prince’s death.
Source TMZ
