Six brand new songs are about to drop on iTunes.

A Prince EP titled, “Deliverance” just popped up on iTunes listings. It features 6 tracks, including the title song – which you can already preview.

You can pre-order the EP for a mere $3.99 but, other than the title track, the songs won’t be available until April 21 – the 1 year anniversary of Prince’s death.

Source TMZ

PRINCE NEW MUSIC DROPS Ahead Of Anniversary! was originally published on tlcnaptown.com