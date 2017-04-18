CLOSE
Vanessa Williams And Tichina Arnold Come To Blows In New VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Teaser Trailer

VH1’s Daytime Divas gives you a glimpse of just how dramatic it can be at times when a group of women work together.

The show based off Star Jones’ book Satan Sisters just dropped a minor teaser and it shows Vanessa Williams and Tichina Arnold almost coming to blows. Although, they seemed to get along on screen….the same can’t be said for off screen.

Take a look at the teaser and hold on to it because the series premiere isn’t until June 5.

