Vanessa Williams And Tichina Arnold Come To Blows In New VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Teaser Trailer

Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!

VH1’s Daytime Divas gives you a glimpse of just how dramatic it can be at times when a group of women work together.

The show based off Star Jones’ book Satan Sisters just dropped a minor teaser and it shows Vanessa Williams and Tichina Arnold almost coming to blows. Although, they seemed to get along on screen….the same can’t be said for off screen.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Take a look at the teaser and hold on to it because the series premiere isn’t until June 5.

RELATED:

Vanessa Williams And Her Daughter Cover New Issue Of ‘Essence’ Magazine + Talks New VH1 Series

Vanessa Williams And Tichina Arnold To Lead VH1’s Scripted Series ‘Daytime Divas’

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @oldschool1053