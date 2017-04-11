Mariah Carey Extends Music Relationship with Epic Records

With all the relationship drama that Mariah Carey has come her way, the mother of “dem babies” has managed to snag her an extended contract with Epic Records.

Epic Records and Mariah Carey entered into a joint partnership with her MC Records announced Monday by Sony Music Entertainment, along with announcing a studio album set to be released later on this year by the songstress.

via Variety:

The deal seemingly puts to rest rumors that Carey’s recording contract was in jeopardy. The five-time Grammy winner was signed by Epic Records chairman-CEO LA Reid in 2016, with whom she worked on 2005’s multi-platinum-selling album “The Emancipation of Mimi” (recorded and released while Reid was running Universal Music label Island Def Jam).

Carey launched her career at Sony’s Columbia Records in 1990, when she scored the first of her five consecutive Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits ( “Vision of Love,” “Love Takes Time,” “Someday,” “I Don’t Wanna Cry,” and “Emotions”).

Said Reid in a statement: “To continue working with Mariah Carey at Epic has been another rewarding chapter of my career. Mariah’s incomparable talents as a singer, with her vocal range that is nothing short of legendary, are matched by her brilliance as a songwriter, producer, and performer par excellence. Mariah’s chart records have established her enduring place in music history, a position that is cherished and supported by her loyal fans worldwide. I look forward to building upon all of Mariah’s success for years to come.”

Added Carey: “I am putting my heart and soul into making more new music. I am so thrilled for this next chapter and to continue working with, and for, everyone that I love.”

The partnership comes on the heels of several headline-grabbing months for Carey. In December, the singer launched “Mariah’s World,” a docuseries on E!; famously endured technical complications live on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest”; broke off her engagement to Australian billionaire James Packer; and announced, then postponed, a tour with Lionel Richie. Carey is also headlining a Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, to which she’s set to return in July.

Are you here for new Mariah Carey music?!

RELATED: Report: Mariah Carey Will Be Dropped From Her Record Label

Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @oldschool1053

Facebook ::